Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML)

We are contrasting Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Homology Medicines Inc. 23 291.78 N/A -1.52 0.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 13 112.35 N/A -3.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Homology Medicines Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Homology Medicines Inc. 0.00% -39.1% -24.7% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -123.6% -96.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Homology Medicines Inc. is 8.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.7. The Current Ratio of rival Stemline Therapeutics Inc. is 3 and its Quick Ratio is has 3. Homology Medicines Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Homology Medicines Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Homology Medicines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$36 is Homology Medicines Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 94.07%. On the other hand, Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 103.22% and its consensus price target is $29. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Stemline Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Homology Medicines Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 81.2% of Homology Medicines Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 56.8% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 8.76% are Homology Medicines Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Stemline Therapeutics Inc. has 8.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Homology Medicines Inc. 1.53% 0.4% -6.56% 11.82% 15.9% 0.72% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -7.74% 3.93% 29.36% 10.15% -25.24% 53.05%

For the past year Homology Medicines Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Homology Medicines Inc. beats Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.