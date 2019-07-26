Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Homology Medicines Inc. 23 267.47 N/A -1.52 0.00 Provention Bio Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.79 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Homology Medicines Inc. and Provention Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Homology Medicines Inc. and Provention Bio Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Homology Medicines Inc. 0.00% -39.1% -24.7% Provention Bio Inc. 0.00% -103.2% -62.9%

Liquidity

Homology Medicines Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.7 while its Quick Ratio is 8.7. On the competitive side is, Provention Bio Inc. which has a 32.9 Current Ratio and a 32.9 Quick Ratio. Provention Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Homology Medicines Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Homology Medicines Inc. and Provention Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Homology Medicines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Provention Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Homology Medicines Inc. has a 111.76% upside potential and an average price target of $36.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 81.2% of Homology Medicines Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.2% of Provention Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 8.76% of Homology Medicines Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 14% of Provention Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Homology Medicines Inc. 1.53% 0.4% -6.56% 11.82% 15.9% 0.72% Provention Bio Inc. -13.73% 24.38% 48.52% 11.39% 0% 98.87%

For the past year Homology Medicines Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Provention Bio Inc.

Summary

Homology Medicines Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Provention Bio Inc.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.