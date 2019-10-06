Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Homology Medicines Inc. 19 0.76 20.61M -1.88 0.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 9 0.00 36.56M -1.39 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Homology Medicines Inc. 106,621,831.35% -34.8% -27.4% Precision BioSciences Inc. 411,248,593.93% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Homology Medicines Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.8 while its Quick Ratio is 10.8. On the competitive side is, Precision BioSciences Inc. which has a 1.9 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. Homology Medicines Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Precision BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Homology Medicines Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Homology Medicines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The average target price of Homology Medicines Inc. is $30, with potential upside of 83.15%. Competitively the average target price of Precision BioSciences Inc. is $23.67, which is potential 213.10% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Precision BioSciences Inc. looks more robust than Homology Medicines Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 81.8% of Homology Medicines Inc. shares and 41.6% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.4% of Homology Medicines Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 19.3% are Precision BioSciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Homology Medicines Inc. -20.2% -5.12% -16.99% -12.2% 0.85% -20.48% Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.62% -0.85% -0.54% 0% 0% -26.2%

For the past year Homology Medicines Inc. was less bearish than Precision BioSciences Inc.

Summary

Precision BioSciences Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Homology Medicines Inc.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.