Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN)

As Biotechnology businesses, Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Homology Medicines Inc. 22 459.93 N/A -1.88 0.00 Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.10 N/A -5.68 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Homology Medicines Inc. 0.00% -34.8% -27.4% Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 133.4% -31.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Homology Medicines Inc. is 10.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 10.8. The Current Ratio of rival Novelion Therapeutics Inc. is 0.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.2. Homology Medicines Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Homology Medicines Inc. and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 81.8% and 55.2%. Insiders held roughly 1.4% of Homology Medicines Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Homology Medicines Inc. -20.2% -5.12% -16.99% -12.2% 0.85% -20.48% Novelion Therapeutics Inc. -7.13% -18.75% -48% -30.33% -81.32% -22.62%

For the past year Homology Medicines Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Homology Medicines Inc. beats Novelion Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Novelion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases. Its product portfolio includes MYALEPT (metreleptin), a recombinant analogue of human leptin, indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; and lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the brand names of JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA. The companyÂ’s orphan drug-designated product candidate is zuretinol acetate, an oral synthetic retinoid, in late stage development for the treatment of inherited retinal disease caused by underlying mutations in retinal pigment epithelium protein 65 and lecithin: retinol acyltransferase genes. The company was formerly known as QLT Inc. and changed its name to Novelion Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.