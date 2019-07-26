Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX)’s Financial Results Comparing With NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)

We will be comparing the differences between Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Homology Medicines Inc. 23 280.06 N/A -1.52 0.00 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 2.08 N/A -0.39 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Homology Medicines Inc. 0.00% -39.1% -24.7% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -65.7% -39.6%

Liquidity

Homology Medicines Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.7 while its Quick Ratio is 8.7. On the competitive side is, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 2.2 Current Ratio and a 2.2 Quick Ratio. Homology Medicines Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Homology Medicines Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Homology Medicines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Homology Medicines Inc.’s upside potential is 102.25% at a $36 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Homology Medicines Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 81.2% and 1%. Insiders held roughly 8.76% of Homology Medicines Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 25.87% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Homology Medicines Inc. 1.53% 0.4% -6.56% 11.82% 15.9% 0.72% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. -39.47% -51.4% -66.31% -53.69% -82.95% -32.7%

For the past year Homology Medicines Inc. had bullish trend while NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Homology Medicines Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.