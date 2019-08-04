Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)

As Biotechnology companies, Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Homology Medicines Inc. 23 259.13 N/A -1.88 0.00 Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 3.07 N/A -0.28 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Homology Medicines Inc. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Homology Medicines Inc. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Homology Medicines Inc. 0.00% -34.8% -27.4% Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.5% -24.7%

Liquidity

Homology Medicines Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.8 while its Quick Ratio is 10.8. On the competitive side is, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 9.9 Current Ratio and a 9.9 Quick Ratio. Homology Medicines Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Homology Medicines Inc. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Homology Medicines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Homology Medicines Inc. has an average price target of $36, and a 118.58% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Homology Medicines Inc. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 81.8% and 55.3%. About 1.4% of Homology Medicines Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.4% are Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Homology Medicines Inc. -20.2% -5.12% -16.99% -12.2% 0.85% -20.48% Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.82% -16% -10.91% 19.03% -15.52% 24.58%

For the past year Homology Medicines Inc. has -20.48% weaker performance while Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 24.58% stronger performance.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.