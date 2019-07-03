Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)

Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Homology Medicines Inc. 23 296.11 N/A -1.52 0.00 Geron Corporation 1 322.06 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Homology Medicines Inc. 0.00% -39.1% -24.7% Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3%

Liquidity

Homology Medicines Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.7 and 8.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Geron Corporation are 24.9 and 24.9 respectively. Geron Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Homology Medicines Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Homology Medicines Inc. and Geron Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Homology Medicines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Homology Medicines Inc. has a 91.29% upside potential and a consensus price target of $36. Competitively the average price target of Geron Corporation is $3.5, which is potential 148.23% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Geron Corporation is looking more favorable than Homology Medicines Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 81.2% of Homology Medicines Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 32.5% of Geron Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Homology Medicines Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8.76%. Competitively, 0.48% are Geron Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Homology Medicines Inc. 1.53% 0.4% -6.56% 11.82% 15.9% 0.72% Geron Corporation 2.29% -3.76% 24.31% 8.48% -48.41% 79%

For the past year Homology Medicines Inc. has weaker performance than Geron Corporation

Summary

Geron Corporation beats Homology Medicines Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.