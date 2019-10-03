Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)

Both Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Homology Medicines Inc. 19 0.77 20.58M -1.88 0.00 Genprex Inc. 1 0.00 5.93M -0.97 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Homology Medicines Inc. and Genprex Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Homology Medicines Inc. and Genprex Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Homology Medicines Inc. 107,692,307.69% -34.8% -27.4% Genprex Inc. 671,574,178.94% -141.2% -136%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Homology Medicines Inc. is 10.8 while its Current Ratio is 10.8. Meanwhile, Genprex Inc. has a Current Ratio of 30.5 while its Quick Ratio is 30.5. Genprex Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Homology Medicines Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Homology Medicines Inc. and Genprex Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Homology Medicines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Genprex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Homology Medicines Inc.’s consensus price target is $30, while its potential upside is 74.52%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 81.8% of Homology Medicines Inc. shares and 13.1% of Genprex Inc. shares. Insiders held 1.4% of Homology Medicines Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 51.7% of Genprex Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Homology Medicines Inc. -20.2% -5.12% -16.99% -12.2% 0.85% -20.48% Genprex Inc. -9.79% -15.91% -43.3% -32.5% -67.57% -9.79%

For the past year Homology Medicines Inc. was more bearish than Genprex Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Homology Medicines Inc. beats Genprex Inc.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.