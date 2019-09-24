Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

Both Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Homology Medicines Inc. 21 472.24 N/A -1.88 0.00 Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.20 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Homology Medicines Inc. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Homology Medicines Inc. 0.00% -34.8% -27.4% Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Homology Medicines Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.8 and a Quick Ratio of 10.8. Competitively, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.6 and has 13.6 Quick Ratio. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Homology Medicines Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Homology Medicines Inc. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Homology Medicines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Homology Medicines Inc. has a consensus price target of $30, and a 53.30% upside potential. On the other hand, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 176.50% and its consensus price target is $24. The information presented earlier suggests that Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Homology Medicines Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 81.8% of Homology Medicines Inc. shares and 0% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. shares. 1.4% are Homology Medicines Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has 3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Homology Medicines Inc. -20.2% -5.12% -16.99% -12.2% 0.85% -20.48% Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 4.53% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.59%

For the past year Homology Medicines Inc. had bearish trend while Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. beats Homology Medicines Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.