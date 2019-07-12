Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) and Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Homology Medicines Inc. 23 304.43 N/A -1.52 0.00 Editas Medicine Inc. 23 40.41 N/A -2.34 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) and Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Homology Medicines Inc. 0.00% -39.1% -24.7% Editas Medicine Inc. 0.00% -47.6% -27.4%

Liquidity

Homology Medicines Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.7 while its Quick Ratio is 8.7. On the competitive side is, Editas Medicine Inc. which has a 8.5 Current Ratio and a 8.5 Quick Ratio. Homology Medicines Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Editas Medicine Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Homology Medicines Inc. and Editas Medicine Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Homology Medicines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Editas Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Homology Medicines Inc. has a 84.52% upside potential and an average target price of $36.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Homology Medicines Inc. and Editas Medicine Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 81.2% and 82.4%. Homology Medicines Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8.76%. Competitively, 2.5% are Editas Medicine Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Homology Medicines Inc. 1.53% 0.4% -6.56% 11.82% 15.9% 0.72% Editas Medicine Inc. -9.91% -14.69% 13.48% -21.8% -37.11% -0.48%

For the past year Homology Medicines Inc. had bullish trend while Editas Medicine Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Homology Medicines Inc. beats Editas Medicine Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. It is developing a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. for the research and development of engineered T cells with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptors; and collaboration, option, and license agreement with Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.