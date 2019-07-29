Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

This is a contrast between Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Homology Medicines Inc. 23 289.50 N/A -1.52 0.00 BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.33 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Homology Medicines Inc. and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Homology Medicines Inc. 0.00% -39.1% -24.7% BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -53.2% -48.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Homology Medicines Inc. is 8.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.7. The Current Ratio of rival BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. is 5.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.6. Homology Medicines Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Homology Medicines Inc. and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Homology Medicines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Homology Medicines Inc.’s average price target is $36, while its potential upside is 95.65%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Homology Medicines Inc. and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 81.2% and 20.9% respectively. 8.76% are Homology Medicines Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.1% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Homology Medicines Inc. 1.53% 0.4% -6.56% 11.82% 15.9% 0.72% BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. -8.91% 5.4% 4.27% 82.03% 13.05% 178.24%

For the past year Homology Medicines Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Homology Medicines Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.