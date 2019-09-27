Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM)

As Biotechnology companies, Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Homology Medicines Inc. 19 0.87 20.58M -1.88 0.00 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 37.91M -2.33 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Homology Medicines Inc. and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Homology Medicines Inc. 109,643,047.42% -34.8% -27.4% Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3,390,573,293.98% -123% -74.4%

Liquidity

10.8 and 10.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Homology Medicines Inc. Its rival Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.7 and 4.7 respectively. Homology Medicines Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Homology Medicines Inc. and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Homology Medicines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Homology Medicines Inc. is $30, with potential upside of 61.03%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Homology Medicines Inc. and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 81.8% and 53.6%. Homology Medicines Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.4%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Homology Medicines Inc. -20.2% -5.12% -16.99% -12.2% 0.85% -20.48% Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.49% -11.11% -52.48% -53.55% -76.28% -50.68%

For the past year Homology Medicines Inc. was less bearish than Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Homology Medicines Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. Its clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The companyÂ’s preclinical product candidates include BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-701, a T cell receptors (TCR) product candidate for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the preferentially-expressed antigen in melanoma. It has a collaboration agreement with Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc to evaluate, develop, and commercialize T-cell therapies; Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino GesÃº for the design and development of various T cell immunotherapies; and Academisch Ziekenhuis Leiden for research to discover and validate high-affinity TCR product candidates targeting various cancer-associated antigens. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.