Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)

Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Homology Medicines Inc. 23 300.03 N/A -1.52 0.00 Aravive Inc. 6 22.04 N/A -8.98 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Homology Medicines Inc. 0.00% -39.1% -24.7% Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4%

Liquidity

Homology Medicines Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.7 and a Quick Ratio of 8.7. Competitively, Aravive Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 and has 7.8 Quick Ratio. Homology Medicines Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aravive Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Homology Medicines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aravive Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Homology Medicines Inc. has a consensus price target of $36, and a 85.47% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 81.2% of Homology Medicines Inc. shares and 28% of Aravive Inc. shares. Homology Medicines Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8.76%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of Aravive Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Homology Medicines Inc. 1.53% 0.4% -6.56% 11.82% 15.9% 0.72% Aravive Inc. 0% -0.16% 34.68% -8.68% -28.67% 82.39%

For the past year Homology Medicines Inc. was less bullish than Aravive Inc.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.