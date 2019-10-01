Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Both Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Homology Medicines Inc. 19 0.83 20.58M -1.88 0.00 Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 3 -0.04 39.47M -0.43 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Homology Medicines Inc. and Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Homology Medicines Inc. and Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Homology Medicines Inc. 108,372,827.80% -34.8% -27.4% Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 1,229,365,227.68% -1% -0.4%

Liquidity

Homology Medicines Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 10.8 and 10.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Acorda Therapeutics Inc. are 4.3 and 4 respectively. Homology Medicines Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Homology Medicines Inc. and Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Homology Medicines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

Homology Medicines Inc.’s consensus price target is $30, while its potential upside is 74.42%. On the other hand, Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 146.13% and its consensus price target is $6.67. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Acorda Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Homology Medicines Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 81.8% of Homology Medicines Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% are Homology Medicines Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Homology Medicines Inc. -20.2% -5.12% -16.99% -12.2% 0.85% -20.48% Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 1.61% -9.88% -31.04% -57.92% -71.54% -55.52%

For the past year Homology Medicines Inc. was less bearish than Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Acorda Therapeutics Inc. beats Homology Medicines Inc.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Zanaflex capsules and tablets for the management of spasticity; and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, the company develops CVT-301 that has completed a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of OFF periods in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; CVT-427, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial to treat migraine; Tozadenant that is in Phase III clinical trial for reduction of OFF time in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; SYN120, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease-related dementia; and BTT1023 (timolumab) that is in Phase II clinical trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis. Further, it develops rHIgM22, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of MS; Cimaglermin alfa that has completed a Phase I clinical trial in heart failure patients; and Chondroitinase Program that is in research stage for the treatment of spinal cord injury. The company has collaborations and license agreements with Biogen International GmbH; Alkermes plc; Rush-Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center; Alkermes, Inc.; SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.; Astellas Pharma Europe Ltd.; Canadian Spinal Research Organization; Cambridge Enterprise Limited and King's College London; Mayo Foundation for Education and Research; Paion AG; Medarex, Inc.; and Brigham and WomenÂ’s Hospital, Inc. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, New York.