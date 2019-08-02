Homology Medicines, Inc. (FIXX) Reaches $16.47 After 8.00% Down Move; Genworth Financial Has 0.9 Sentiment

Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.21, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 95 active investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 106 decreased and sold positions in Genworth Financial Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 306.35 million shares, up from 296.73 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Genworth Financial Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 4 to 3 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 26 Reduced: 80 Increased: 61 New Position: 34.

The stock of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 6.15% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $16.47. About 267,337 shares traded or 2.40% up from the average. Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) has risen 0.85% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.85% the S&P500. Some Historical FIXX News: 06/04/2018 – DEERFIELD MGMT lll, L.P. REPORTS A 6.98 PCT STAKE IN HOMOLOGY MEDICINES AS OF APRIL 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 Homology Medicines Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering; 15/05/2018 – Deerfield Adds Homology Medicines Inc., Cuts McKesson: 13F; 11/04/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED REPORTS 8.6 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN HOMOLOGY MEDICINES INC AS OF APRIL 2 – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – Homology Medicines at Bank of America Conference May 15; 18/05/2018 – Homology Medicines Presents Data from PKU Gene Therapy Program Demonstrating Long-Term Durability of Treatment in IND-Enabling Studies; 14/05/2018 – Homology Medicines at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Homology Medicines Announces Upcoming Presentations on its Genetic Medicines Platform at the American Society of Gene & Cell Th; 20/04/2018 – DJ HOMOLOGY MEDICINES INC COM, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIXX); 23/04/2018 – Homology Medicines to Participate in the World Orphan Drug CongressThe move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $732.05M company. It was reported on Aug, 2 by Barchart.com. We have $15.15 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:FIXX worth $58.56 million less.

Genworth Financial, Inc. provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.98 billion. It operates through five divisions: U.S. It has a 12.45 P/E ratio. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S.

The stock increased 0.64% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $3.935. About 1.46M shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (GNW) has declined 12.88% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018; 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – IN CONNECTION WITH RE-FILING, CFIUS AGREED TO PROCEED DIRECTLY TO 45-DAY INVESTIGATION PERIOD FOLLOWING A 1-DAY REVIEW PERIOD; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – TRANSACTION APPROVED BY AUSTRALIA REGULATOR; 03/04/2018 – Genworth Holdings CDS Widens 45 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q EPS 22c; 24/04/2018 – Genworth Short-Interest Ratio Rises 73% to 9 Days; 07/03/2018 Genworth Mortgage on bankers’ block trade watch list; 27/04/2018 – Genworth Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – COS HAVE WITHDRAWN, RE-FILED THEIR JOINT VOLUNTARY NOTICE TO PROVIDE CFIUS TIME TO REVIEW PROPOSED DEAL BETWEEN CO AND OCEANWIDE; 24/04/2018 – Genworth: Cfius to Proceed Directly to a 45-Day Investigation Period Following a One-Day Review Period

Shah Capital Management holds 12.76% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. for 6.41 million shares. Litespeed Management L.L.C. owns 2.19 million shares or 8.52% of their US portfolio. Moreover, New Generation Advisors Llc has 6.59% invested in the company for 2.44 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Highvista Strategies Llc has invested 1.81% in the stock. Adirondack Research & Management Inc., a New York-based fund reported 451,561 shares.

