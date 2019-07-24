Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) Comparison side by side

Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Homology Medicines Inc. 23 350.54 N/A -1.52 0.00 Tocagen Inc. 9 7.45 N/A -2.53 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Homology Medicines Inc. and Tocagen Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Homology Medicines Inc. 0.00% -39.1% -24.7% Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6%

Liquidity

8.7 and 8.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Homology Medicines Inc. Its rival Tocagen Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5 and 5 respectively. Homology Medicines Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Tocagen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Homology Medicines Inc. and Tocagen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Homology Medicines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Tocagen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

$36 is Homology Medicines Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 61.58%. On the other hand, Tocagen Inc.’s potential upside is 94.69% and its average target price is $11. Based on the data shown earlier, Tocagen Inc. is looking more favorable than Homology Medicines Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Homology Medicines Inc. and Tocagen Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 81.2% and 36.9%. Insiders owned roughly 8.76% of Homology Medicines Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 6.59% of Tocagen Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Homology Medicines Inc. 1.53% 0.4% -6.56% 11.82% 15.9% 0.72% Tocagen Inc. -16.51% -10.97% -18.73% -32.34% -6.84% 7.8%

For the past year Homology Medicines Inc. was less bullish than Tocagen Inc.

Summary

Homology Medicines Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Tocagen Inc.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.