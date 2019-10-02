Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Homology Medicines Inc. 19 0.77 20.58M -1.88 0.00 Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 7 0.00 5.42M -0.07 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Homology Medicines Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Homology Medicines Inc. 107,974,816.37% -34.8% -27.4% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 81,016,442.45% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Homology Medicines Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Homology Medicines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0 0 0 0.00

Homology Medicines Inc.’s upside potential is 77.41% at a $30 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Homology Medicines Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC are owned by institutional investors at 81.8% and 2.82% respectively. About 1.4% of Homology Medicines Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Homology Medicines Inc. -20.2% -5.12% -16.99% -12.2% 0.85% -20.48% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC -7.5% -10.61% -9.16% -11.97% 0% -5.64%

For the past year Tiziana Life Sciences PLC has weaker performance than Homology Medicines Inc.

Summary

Homology Medicines Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.