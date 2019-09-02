Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX) and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Comparison side by side

Both Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Homology Medicines Inc. 22 459.93 N/A -1.88 0.00 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3 12.02 N/A -2.43 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Homology Medicines Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Homology Medicines Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Homology Medicines Inc. 0.00% -34.8% -27.4% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.6% -49.1%

Liquidity

Homology Medicines Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.8 and a Quick Ratio of 10.8. Competitively, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. Homology Medicines Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Homology Medicines Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Homology Medicines Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $26 consensus price target and a 1,132.23% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Homology Medicines Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 81.8% and 18%. Homology Medicines Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.4%. Insiders Competitively, held 29.37% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Homology Medicines Inc. -20.2% -5.12% -16.99% -12.2% 0.85% -20.48% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 6.75% 5.49% -25.07% 23.96% -46.73% 12.08%

For the past year Homology Medicines Inc. had bearish trend while Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Homology Medicines Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.