Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX) and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) Contrasting side by side

Both Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Homology Medicines Inc. 23 294.06 N/A -1.52 0.00 Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 2 6.37 N/A -1.58 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Homology Medicines Inc. 0.00% -39.1% -24.7% Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -84% -64.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Homology Medicines Inc. are 8.7 and 8.7 respectively. Its competitor Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.3 and its Quick Ratio is 11.3. Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Homology Medicines Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Homology Medicines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Homology Medicines Inc. has a consensus target price of $36, and a 92.62% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 81.2% of Homology Medicines Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 78.5% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 8.76% of Homology Medicines Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Homology Medicines Inc. 1.53% 0.4% -6.56% 11.82% 15.9% 0.72% Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 7.55% -11.63% -70.99% -83.76% -78.57% -64.81%

Summary

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics that treat diseases caused by dysfunctional protein processing, such as cystic fibrosis. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class that is in Phase-I studies. The company is also developing PTI-801, a corrector molecule; PTI-808, a potentiator molecule; and unfolded protein response (UPR) modulators that are in preclinical development. It has collaboration with Astellas Pharma, Inc. to research and identify therapies targeting the Unfolded Protein Response (UPR) pathway. The company was formerly known as Proteoguard, Inc. and changed its name to Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2007. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.