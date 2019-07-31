Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Comparison side by side

Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Homology Medicines Inc. 23 294.06 N/A -1.52 0.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 14 44.80 N/A -0.94 0.00

In table 1 we can see Homology Medicines Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Homology Medicines Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Homology Medicines Inc. 0.00% -39.1% -24.7% Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Homology Medicines Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.7 and 8.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Precision BioSciences Inc. are 8.2 and 8.2 respectively. Homology Medicines Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Precision BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Homology Medicines Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Homology Medicines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The upside potential is 92.62% for Homology Medicines Inc. with average target price of $36. Meanwhile, Precision BioSciences Inc.’s average target price is $23.67, while its potential upside is 79.59%. The results provided earlier shows that Homology Medicines Inc. appears more favorable than Precision BioSciences Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Homology Medicines Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 81.2% and 8.1%. Homology Medicines Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 8.76%. Insiders Competitively, owned 18.9% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Homology Medicines Inc. 1.53% 0.4% -6.56% 11.82% 15.9% 0.72% Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.08% -3.49% 0% 0% 0% -27.01%

For the past year Homology Medicines Inc. had bullish trend while Precision BioSciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Homology Medicines Inc. beats Precision BioSciences Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.