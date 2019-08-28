Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Contrasting side by side

Both Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Homology Medicines Inc. 22 447.38 N/A -1.88 0.00 Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 3 6.34 N/A -4.33 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Homology Medicines Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Homology Medicines Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Homology Medicines Inc. 0.00% -34.8% -27.4% Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -301.5% -111.8%

Liquidity

Homology Medicines Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.8 and a Quick Ratio of 10.8. Competitively, Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. Homology Medicines Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Homology Medicines Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Homology Medicines Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20.5 consensus target price and a 754.17% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 81.8% of Homology Medicines Inc. shares and 49.3% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. shares. Homology Medicines Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.4%. Competitively, Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has 4.76% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Homology Medicines Inc. -20.2% -5.12% -16.99% -12.2% 0.85% -20.48% Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 8.7% -12.59% -40.48% 2.46% -61.81% 18.48%

For the past year Homology Medicines Inc. had bearish trend while Onconova Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Homology Medicines Inc. beats Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.