Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Homology Medicines Inc. 22 461.14 N/A -1.88 0.00 Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00

In table 1 we can see Homology Medicines Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Homology Medicines Inc. 0.00% -34.8% -27.4% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0.00% -216.9% -98.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Homology Medicines Inc. is 10.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 10.8. The Current Ratio of rival Oncolytics Biotech Inc. is 3.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.4. Homology Medicines Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Homology Medicines Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 81.8% and 2.5% respectively. 1.4% are Homology Medicines Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Homology Medicines Inc. -20.2% -5.12% -16.99% -12.2% 0.85% -20.48% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -17.28% -20.71% -30.21% -31.63% -71.79% -25.97%

For the past year Homology Medicines Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Summary

Homology Medicines Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.