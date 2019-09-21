Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX) and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Homology Medicines Inc. 21 506.26 N/A -1.88 0.00 Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Homology Medicines Inc. and Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Homology Medicines Inc. 0.00% -34.8% -27.4% Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.4% -36.9%

Liquidity

Homology Medicines Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 10.8 and 10.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Minerva Neurosciences Inc. are 11.6 and 11.6 respectively. Minerva Neurosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Homology Medicines Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Homology Medicines Inc. and Minerva Neurosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Homology Medicines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$30 is Homology Medicines Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 42.99%. Competitively Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has an average target price of $20, with potential upside of 131.75%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Minerva Neurosciences Inc. seems more appealing than Homology Medicines Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Homology Medicines Inc. and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 81.8% and 90.8% respectively. Homology Medicines Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.4%. Competitively, Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Homology Medicines Inc. -20.2% -5.12% -16.99% -12.2% 0.85% -20.48% Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 3.11% 16.29% -8.16% 5.4% -15.95% -1.48%

For the past year Homology Medicines Inc. was more bearish than Minerva Neurosciences Inc.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder. The companyÂ’ preclinical stage product includes MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of MIN-202. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.