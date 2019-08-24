Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Homology Medicines Inc. 22 461.14 N/A -1.88 0.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -15.26 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Homology Medicines Inc. 0.00% -34.8% -27.4% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Homology Medicines Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.8 and a Quick Ratio of 10.8. Competitively, Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 and has 7.8 Quick Ratio. Homology Medicines Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Homology Medicines Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Homology Medicines Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $25, with potential upside of 254.61%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Homology Medicines Inc. and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 81.8% and 59.8% respectively. Homology Medicines Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.4%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.03% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Homology Medicines Inc. -20.2% -5.12% -16.99% -12.2% 0.85% -20.48% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. -9.92% -21.96% -38.3% -4.29% -27.88% 23.4%

For the past year Homology Medicines Inc. had bearish trend while Millendo Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.