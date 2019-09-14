Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Biotechnology company, Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.8% of Homology Medicines Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Homology Medicines Inc. has 1.4% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Homology Medicines Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Homology Medicines Inc. 0.00% -34.80% -27.40% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Homology Medicines Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Homology Medicines Inc. N/A 22 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Homology Medicines Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Homology Medicines Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 1.95 2.82

The potential upside of the peers is 150.65%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Homology Medicines Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Homology Medicines Inc. -20.2% -5.12% -16.99% -12.2% 0.85% -20.48% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Homology Medicines Inc. had bearish trend while Homology Medicines Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Homology Medicines Inc. are 10.8 and 10.8. Competitively, Homology Medicines Inc.’s competitors have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Homology Medicines Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Homology Medicines Inc.’s peers.

Dividends

Homology Medicines Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Homology Medicines Inc.’s peers beat on 3 of the 4 factors Homology Medicines Inc.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.