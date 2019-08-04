Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Homology Medicines Inc. 23 259.13 N/A -1.88 0.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 20 4.24 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Homology Medicines Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Homology Medicines Inc. 0.00% -34.8% -27.4% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Homology Medicines Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Homology Medicines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Homology Medicines Inc.’s average price target is $36, while its potential upside is 118.58%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 81.8% of Homology Medicines Inc. shares and 0% of Fortress Biotech Inc. shares. About 1.4% of Homology Medicines Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Homology Medicines Inc. -20.2% -5.12% -16.99% -12.2% 0.85% -20.48% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.06% 1.87% 10.99% 21.61% 2.35% 50.44%

For the past year Homology Medicines Inc. had bearish trend while Fortress Biotech Inc. had bullish trend.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.