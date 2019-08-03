Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX) and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Homology Medicines Inc. 23 259.13 N/A -1.88 0.00 AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 3 436.45 N/A -0.77 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Homology Medicines Inc. and AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Homology Medicines Inc. and AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Homology Medicines Inc. 0.00% -34.8% -27.4% AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0.00% -44.4% -37.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Homology Medicines Inc. is 10.8 while its Current Ratio is 10.8. Meanwhile, AquaBounty Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.2 while its Quick Ratio is 7.2. Homology Medicines Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Homology Medicines Inc. and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Homology Medicines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Homology Medicines Inc. has a consensus price target of $36, and a 118.58% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 81.8% of Homology Medicines Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 57.7% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.4% of Homology Medicines Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, AquaBounty Technologies Inc. has 1.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Homology Medicines Inc. -20.2% -5.12% -16.99% -12.2% 0.85% -20.48% AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -1.75% 9.09% 50% 54.13% 17.48% 63.9%

For the past year Homology Medicines Inc. has -20.48% weaker performance while AquaBounty Technologies Inc. has 63.9% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Homology Medicines Inc. beats AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.