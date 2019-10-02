Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) Comparison side by side

Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Homology Medicines Inc. 19 0.77 20.58M -1.88 0.00 Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 2 0.00 15.52M -0.92 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Homology Medicines Inc. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Homology Medicines Inc. 107,974,816.37% -34.8% -27.4% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 864,286,907.61% -396.9% -56.4%

Liquidity

10.8 and 10.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Homology Medicines Inc. Its rival Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.4 and 2.3 respectively. Homology Medicines Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Homology Medicines Inc. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Homology Medicines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Homology Medicines Inc. has a 76.26% upside potential and a consensus target price of $30.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Homology Medicines Inc. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 81.8% and 21.4%. Homology Medicines Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Homology Medicines Inc. -20.2% -5.12% -16.99% -12.2% 0.85% -20.48% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3.31% -15.82% -30.94% -36.55% 38.89% -14.97%

For the past year Homology Medicines Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Summary

Homology Medicines Inc. beats Aeterna Zentaris Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.