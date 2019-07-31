Homology Medicines, Inc. (FIXX) Analysts See $-0.54 EPS; GENERATION NEXT FRANCHISE BRANDS (VEND) Shorts Down By 1.41%

GENERATION NEXT FRANCHISE BRANDS INC (OTCMKTS:VEND) had a decrease of 1.41% in short interest. VEND’s SI was 112,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 1.41% from 113,600 shares previously. With 101,100 avg volume, 1 days are for GENERATION NEXT FRANCHISE BRANDS INC (OTCMKTS:VEND)’s short sellers to cover VEND’s short positions. The stock decreased 7.61% or $0.035 during the last trading session, reaching $0.425. About 108,760 shares traded or 64.16% up from the average. Generation Next Franchise Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEND) has 0.00% since July 31, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) to report $-0.54 EPS on August, 12.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 54.29% from last quarter’s $-0.35 EPS. After having $-0.64 EPS previously, Homology Medicines, Inc.’s analysts see -15.63% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.10% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $18.11. About 29,916 shares traded. Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) has risen 15.90% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical FIXX News: 15/05/2018 – Deerfield Adds Homology Medicines Inc., Cuts McKesson: 13F; 03/04/2018 Homology Medicines Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering; 20/04/2018 – DJ HOMOLOGY MEDICINES INC COM, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIXX); 10/05/2018 – Homology Medicines at Bank of America Conference May 15; 18/05/2018 – Homology Medicines Presents Data from PKU Gene Therapy Program Demonstrating Long-Term Durability of Treatment in IND-Enabling Studies; 23/04/2018 – Homology Medicines to Participate in the World Orphan Drug Congress; 06/04/2018 – DEERFIELD MGMT lll, L.P. REPORTS A 6.98 PCT STAKE IN HOMOLOGY MEDICINES AS OF APRIL 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Homology Medicines at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Homology Medicines Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – Homology Medicines Presents Data from PKU Gene Therapy Program Demonstrating Long-Term Durability of Treatment in IND-Enabling

More notable recent Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Homology Medicines Appoints Alise Reicin, M.D., to the Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on July 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could The Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Homology Medicines Announces Leadership Updates Nasdaq:FIXX – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Homology Medicines Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 08, 2019.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. The company has market cap of $804.94 million. The Company’s proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. It currently has negative earnings. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows firm to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy.

Generation Next Franchise Brands, Inc., a franchise development company, operates vending machines and micro markets in North America, the Bahamas, and Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $31.18 million. The firm and its franchisees operate approximately 3,000 vending machines and micro markets that provide natural, organic, and healthy food and beverage products. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Fresh Healthy Vending International, Inc. and changed its name to Generation Next Franchise Brands, Inc. in March 2016.