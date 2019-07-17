HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. (HTBI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT)

HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) and Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) are two firms in the Regional – Northeast Banks that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. 26 3.70 N/A 1.38 18.30 Oritani Financial Corp. 17 7.01 N/A 1.19 13.99

Table 1 highlights HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. and Oritani Financial Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Oritani Financial Corp. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. is currently more expensive than Oritani Financial Corp., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 6.4% 0.8% Oritani Financial Corp. 0.00% 9.7% 1.3%

Risk & Volatility

HomeTrust Bancshares Inc.’s 0.34 beta indicates that its volatility is 66.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Oritani Financial Corp.’s 40.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.6 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 62.5% of HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 70.4% of Oritani Financial Corp. are owned by institutional investors. HomeTrust Bancshares Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.6%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Oritani Financial Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. -0.9% -0.04% -7.64% -7.17% -4.68% -3.51% Oritani Financial Corp. -2.35% -4.03% -3.42% 12.12% 11.01% 12.88%

For the past year HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. has -3.51% weaker performance while Oritani Financial Corp. has 12.88% stronger performance.

Summary

HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Oritani Financial Corp.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products consist of savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises retail consumer loans, such as one-to-four-family residential property lending, home equity lines of credit, construction and land/lots, indirect auto finance, and consumer lending; and commercial loans, including commercial real estate lending, construction and development lending, and commercial and industrial loans. It also provides ground and equipment lease financing to fire departments. As of June 30, 2017, the company operated 42 offices in North Carolina, Upstate South Carolina, East Tennessee, and Southwest Virginia. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina.

Oritani Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Oritani Bank that provides various banking services for individual and corporate customers in the United States. It accepts a range of deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand and NOW checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, and time deposits. The company also provides residential commercial real estate loans comprising mortgage loans secured by apartment buildings; commercial real estate loans, including mortgage loans secured by retail anchor shopping centers, commercial offices, retail space, warehouses, and mixed-use buildings; and residential real estate loans, such as one to four family residential real property and home equity loans. It also offers second mortgage and equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as construction loans. In addition, the company owns and invests in securities and real estate properties. As of June 30, 2017, it operated 26 full service branches in Bergen, Hudson, Essex, and Passaic counties in New Jersey; and lending offices in New York City, New York and Cherry Hill, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Washington Township, New Jersey.