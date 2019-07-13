HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. (HTBI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO)

HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) and Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO) have been rivals in the Regional – Northeast Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. 26 3.77 N/A 1.38 18.30 Ames National Corporation 27 4.93 N/A 1.85 15.43

In table 1 we can see HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. and Ames National Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Ames National Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Ames National Corporation, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 6.4% 0.8% Ames National Corporation 0.00% 10% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

HomeTrust Bancshares Inc.’s 0.34 beta indicates that its volatility is 66.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Ames National Corporation on the other hand, has 0.55 beta which makes it 45.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 62.5% of HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 24.4% of Ames National Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.6% of HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Ames National Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. -0.9% -0.04% -7.64% -7.17% -4.68% -3.51% Ames National Corporation 1.53% 6.84% 12.43% 5.81% 1.71% 12.43%

For the past year HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. had bearish trend while Ames National Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Ames National Corporation beats HomeTrust Bancshares Inc.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products consist of savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises retail consumer loans, such as one-to-four-family residential property lending, home equity lines of credit, construction and land/lots, indirect auto finance, and consumer lending; and commercial loans, including commercial real estate lending, construction and development lending, and commercial and industrial loans. It also provides ground and equipment lease financing to fire departments. As of June 30, 2017, the company operated 42 offices in North Carolina, Upstate South Carolina, East Tennessee, and Southwest Virginia. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina.

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking services primarily in the central and north central Iowa counties of Boone, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, and Story. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposit; and loans, such as short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate loans, residential real estate loans, equipment loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans, and mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market, as well as agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit. It also provides cash management, merchant credit card processing, safe deposit box and wire transfer, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automated/video teller machine access services, as well as automatic drafts for various accounts. In addition, the company offers farm management, investment, and custodial services for individuals, businesses, and non-profit organizations; and Internet banking and trust services. Ames National Corporation was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.