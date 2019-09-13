HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. (HTBI) and Two River Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) Comparison side by side

We are comparing HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) and Two River Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Regional – Northeast Banks companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. 25 3.87 N/A 1.36 19.20 Two River Bancorp 16 4.31 N/A 1.55 9.16

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Two River Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. HomeTrust Bancshares Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Two River Bancorp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. and Two River Bancorp’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 7.1% 0.9% Two River Bancorp 0.00% 9.7% 1%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.34 shows that HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. is 66.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Two River Bancorp’s 0.38 beta is the reason why it is 62.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. and Two River Bancorp are owned by institutional investors at 59.5% and 25% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 2.6% of HomeTrust Bancshares Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 10.4% are Two River Bancorp’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. 3.24% 4.35% 3.16% -3.19% -8.32% -0.19% Two River Bancorp 1.21% -1.86% -5.77% -10.63% -23.21% -6.88%

For the past year HomeTrust Bancshares Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Two River Bancorp.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products consist of savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises retail consumer loans, such as one-to-four-family residential property lending, home equity lines of credit, construction and land/lots, indirect auto finance, and consumer lending; and commercial loans, including commercial real estate lending, construction and development lending, and commercial and industrial loans. It also provides ground and equipment lease financing to fire departments. As of June 30, 2017, the company operated 42 offices in North Carolina, Upstate South Carolina, East Tennessee, and Southwest Virginia. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina.