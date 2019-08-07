HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. (HTBI) and The First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) Comparison side by side

HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) and The First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC), both competing one another are Regional – Northeast Banks companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. 26 3.63 N/A 1.36 19.20 The First Bancorp Inc. 26 4.29 N/A 2.29 11.45

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. and The First Bancorp Inc. The First Bancorp Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. Company that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. HomeTrust Bancshares Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than The First Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. and The First Bancorp Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 7.1% 0.9% The First Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.4% 1.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.34 beta means HomeTrust Bancshares Inc.’s volatility is 66.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, The First Bancorp Inc.’s 38.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.62 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. and The First Bancorp Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 59.5% and 39%. 2.6% are HomeTrust Bancshares Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 2.7% are The First Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. 3.24% 4.35% 3.16% -3.19% -8.32% -0.19% The First Bancorp Inc. 0.73% -0.49% -1.09% 1% -14.01% -0.34%

For the past year HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. was less bearish than The First Bancorp Inc.

Summary

The First Bancorp Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors HomeTrust Bancshares Inc.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products consist of savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises retail consumer loans, such as one-to-four-family residential property lending, home equity lines of credit, construction and land/lots, indirect auto finance, and consumer lending; and commercial loans, including commercial real estate lending, construction and development lending, and commercial and industrial loans. It also provides ground and equipment lease financing to fire departments. As of June 30, 2017, the company operated 42 offices in North Carolina, Upstate South Carolina, East Tennessee, and Southwest Virginia. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina.