HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. (HTBI) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) and its peers on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Regional – Northeast Banks companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. has 59.5% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 46.71% institutional ownership for its peers. 2.6% of HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.24% of all Regional – Northeast Banks companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. 62,150,621.12% 7.10% 0.90% Industry Average 14.78% 9.92% 0.99%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. and its peers’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. 16.01M 26 19.20 Industry Average 42.25M 285.86M 23.43

HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 1.20 2.63

The potential upside of the competitors is 130.14%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. 3.24% 4.35% 3.16% -3.19% -8.32% -0.19% Industry Average 2.44% 3.00% 6.60% 10.24% 11.39% 14.99%

For the past year HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. had bearish trend while HomeTrust Bancshares Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Risk & Volatility

HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. has a beta of 0.34 and its 66.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, HomeTrust Bancshares Inc.’s competitors have beta of 0.69 which is 30.63% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

HomeTrust Bancshares Inc.’s peers beat on 6 of the 5 factors HomeTrust Bancshares Inc.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products consist of savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises retail consumer loans, such as one-to-four-family residential property lending, home equity lines of credit, construction and land/lots, indirect auto finance, and consumer lending; and commercial loans, including commercial real estate lending, construction and development lending, and commercial and industrial loans. It also provides ground and equipment lease financing to fire departments. As of June 30, 2017, the company operated 42 offices in North Carolina, Upstate South Carolina, East Tennessee, and Southwest Virginia. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina.