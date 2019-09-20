HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. (HTBI) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

We are contrasting HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) and its peers on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Regional – Northeast Banks companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.5% of HomeTrust Bancshares Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.71% of all Regional – Northeast Banks’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. has 2.6% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 5.24% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 7.10% 0.90% Industry Average 14.78% 9.92% 0.99%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. N/A 25 19.20 Industry Average 42.25M 285.86M 23.43

HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 1.20 2.63

The peers have a potential upside of 130.14%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. 3.24% 4.35% 3.16% -3.19% -8.32% -0.19% Industry Average 2.44% 3.00% 6.60% 10.24% 11.39% 14.99%

For the past year HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. had bearish trend while HomeTrust Bancshares Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.34 shows that HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. is 66.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, HomeTrust Bancshares Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 0.69 which is 30.63% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

HomeTrust Bancshares Inc.’s peers beat HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. on 6 of the 5 factors.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products consist of savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises retail consumer loans, such as one-to-four-family residential property lending, home equity lines of credit, construction and land/lots, indirect auto finance, and consumer lending; and commercial loans, including commercial real estate lending, construction and development lending, and commercial and industrial loans. It also provides ground and equipment lease financing to fire departments. As of June 30, 2017, the company operated 42 offices in North Carolina, Upstate South Carolina, East Tennessee, and Southwest Virginia. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina.