HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. (HTBI) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) is a company in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. has 62.5% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 46.60% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. has 2.6% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 4.89% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 6.40% 0.80% Industry Average 15.81% 8.99% 0.90%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. and its rivals’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. N/A 26 18.30 Industry Average 43.72M 276.58M 22.44

HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.75 1.00 2.58

The potential upside of the rivals is 73.43%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. -0.9% -0.04% -7.64% -7.17% -4.68% -3.51% Industry Average 2.48% 4.18% 6.13% 6.19% 11.03% 12.05%

For the past year HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. had bearish trend while HomeTrust Bancshares Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Volatility and Risk

HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. is 66.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.34. Competitively, HomeTrust Bancshares Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 0.68 which is 32.11% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

HomeTrust Bancshares Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 6 of the 5 factors compared to the company itself.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products consist of savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises retail consumer loans, such as one-to-four-family residential property lending, home equity lines of credit, construction and land/lots, indirect auto finance, and consumer lending; and commercial loans, including commercial real estate lending, construction and development lending, and commercial and industrial loans. It also provides ground and equipment lease financing to fire departments. As of June 30, 2017, the company operated 42 offices in North Carolina, Upstate South Carolina, East Tennessee, and Southwest Virginia. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina.