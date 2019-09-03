HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. (HTBI) and Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Comparison side by side

HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) and Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) compete with each other in the Regional – Northeast Banks sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. 25 3.52 N/A 1.36 19.20 Evans Bancorp Inc. 36 2.58 N/A 3.40 10.92

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. and Evans Bancorp Inc. Evans Bancorp Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. and Evans Bancorp Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 7.1% 0.9% Evans Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.7% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. has a 0.34 beta, while its volatility is 66.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Evans Bancorp Inc.’s 29.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.71 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. and Evans Bancorp Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 59.5% and 59.3%. About 2.6% of HomeTrust Bancshares Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Evans Bancorp Inc. has 4.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. 3.24% 4.35% 3.16% -3.19% -8.32% -0.19% Evans Bancorp Inc. 4.66% 4.87% 3.09% 6.07% -20.39% 14%

For the past year HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. had bearish trend while Evans Bancorp Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Evans Bancorp Inc. beats HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products consist of savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises retail consumer loans, such as one-to-four-family residential property lending, home equity lines of credit, construction and land/lots, indirect auto finance, and consumer lending; and commercial loans, including commercial real estate lending, construction and development lending, and commercial and industrial loans. It also provides ground and equipment lease financing to fire departments. As of June 30, 2017, the company operated 42 offices in North Carolina, Upstate South Carolina, East Tennessee, and Southwest Virginia. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina.

Evans Bancorp, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York. It operates through two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides residential mortgages; commercial and multi-family mortgages; commercial construction loans; home equities, such as home equity lines of credit and second mortgage loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising term loans and lines of credit; consumer loans, including direct automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, and personal loans; other loans consisting of overdrafts and loan clearing accounts; installment loans; and direct financing leasing of commercial small-ticket general business equipment. In addition, the company sells various premium-based insurance policies, including business and personal insurance, surety bonds, risk management, life, disability, and long-term care coverage, as well as provides claims adjusting services and non-deposit investment products, such as annuities and mutual funds. It operates through 14 full-service banking offices in Erie County, Niagara County, and Chautauqua County, New York. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Hamburg, New York.