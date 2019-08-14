Hometrust Bancshares (HTBI) to pay $0.06 on Sep 5, 2019; YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA ORDINARY SHARES (YRAIF) Shorts Raised By 3.07%

YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:YRAIF) had an increase of 3.07% in short interest. YRAIF’s SI was 1.62M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 3.07% from 1.57M shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 16172 days are for YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:YRAIF)’s short sellers to cover YRAIF’s short positions. It closed at $46.9 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) is expected to pay $0.06 on Sep 5, 2019. (NASDAQ:HTBI) shareholders before Aug 21, 2019 will receive the $0.06 dividend. Hometrust Bancshares Inc’s current price of $25.56 translates into 0.23% yield. Hometrust Bancshares Inc’s dividend has Aug 22, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $25.56. About 33,281 shares traded. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) has declined 8.32% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HTBI News: 12/03/2018 HomeTrust Bank Hires Mark DeMarcus to Lead Commercial Banking Group; 18/04/2018 – HOME TRUST REFILED FEB. RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE BALANCE C$13.26B; 08/05/2018 – HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC HCG.TO – HOME TRUST’S COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 AND TOTAL CAPITAL RATIOS WERE 23.64% AND 24.12%, RESPECTIVELY, AT MARCH 31, 2018; 08/05/2018 – HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC HCG.TO – HOME TRUST’S LEVERAGE RATIO WAS 9.02% AT MARCH 31, 2018, 8.70% AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 AND 7.29% AT MARCH 31, 2017; 14/05/2018 – Private Capital Buys New 1.8% Position in HomeTrust Banc; 18/04/2018 – HOME CAPITAL FILED UPDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA FOR HOME TRUST; 16/05/2018 – HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC – ANY DRAWS ON CREDIT FACILITY WILL BE SECURED AGAINST A PORTFOLIO OF MORTGAGES ORIGINATED BY HOME TRUST COMPANY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. shares while 25 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 10.10 million shares or 0.18% more from 10.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invs Company invested in 0% or 7,214 shares. State Street holds 0% or 377,376 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Incorporated reported 94,836 shares. Comml Bank Of America De, North Carolina-based fund reported 19,205 shares. Moreover, Citadel Advisors Llc has 0% invested in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI). Ajo Lp reported 99,914 shares. Ameriprise Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI). White Pine Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 44,855 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Matarin Capital Ltd Liability stated it has 0.02% in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI). Oppenheimer & Close Lc holds 6.84% or 226,236 shares. Prospector Ltd Com owns 0.46% invested in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) for 119,790 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) for 53,843 shares. Paradice Investment Mngmt Ltd Company owns 829,856 shares or 1.6% of their US portfolio. Voya Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 8,731 shares. Millennium Ltd Llc holds 0% or 54,664 shares.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. The company has market cap of $459.67 million. The Company’s deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. It has a 17.51 P/E ratio. The company's loan portfolio comprises retail consumer loans, such as one-to-four-family real estate lending, home equity lines of credit, construction and land/lots, indirect auto finance, and consumer lending; and commercial loans that include commercial real estate lending, construction and development lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

More notable recent HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much is HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HTBI) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “HomeTrust Bancshares declares $0.06 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend and Date of Annual Meeting of Stockholders – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Makes HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Yara International ASA provides industrial and environmental products in Norway and internationally. The company has market cap of $11.70 billion. It operates through the Crop Nutrition, Industrial, and Production divisions. It has a 22.03 P/E ratio. The firm offers ammonia, urea, nitrates, and other nitrogen products; crop nutrition products, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium, calcium, magnesium, boron, copper, iron sulfur, manganese, molybdenum, and zinc; calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, urea ammonium nitrate solutions, ammonium sulfate, composite fertilizer products, and field-grade calcium nitrate fertilizers; fertigation and liquid fertilizers, including calcium nitrate, potassium nitrate, and micronutrient chelates, which are used in drip irrigation, sprinkler systems, and pivot agriculture; and foliar products.