Hometrust Bancshares (HTBI) to pay $0.06 on Sep 5, 2019; Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Raised By $3.54 Million Its Hercules Capital (HTGC) Holding

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd increased Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) stake by 14.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd acquired 295,139 shares as Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC)’s stock rose 0.46%. The Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd holds 2.40M shares with $30.35 million value, up from 2.10M last quarter. Hercules Capital Inc now has $1.33 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $12.74. About 477,029 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has declined 3.91% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement With Hercules Cap; 02/04/2018 – FuelCell Energy Refinances Loan Facility with Hercules Capital; 02/04/2018 – FuelCell Energy Refinances Loan Facility With Hercules Cap; 03/05/2018 – Hercules Capital 1Q Net Investment Income 31 Cents/Share; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 31C, EST. 30C; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Hercules Capital Inc. $75 Million Notes ‘BBB-‘; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HERCULES CAPITAL INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 10/05/2018 – Hercules Capital Presenting at Conference May 23; 23/04/2018 – Hercules Capital Prices Public Offering of $75.0 Million 5.25% Notes due 2025; 23/05/2018 – TRANSENTERIX, REPORTS LOAN PACT WITH HERCULES CAPITAL

Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) is expected to pay $0.06 on Sep 5, 2019. (NASDAQ:HTBI) shareholders before Aug 21, 2019 will receive the $0.06 dividend. Hometrust Bancshares Inc’s current price of $25.15 translates into 0.24% yield. Hometrust Bancshares Inc’s dividend has Aug 22, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $25.15. About 16,714 shares traded. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) has declined 8.32% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HTBI News: 18/04/2018 – HOME CAPITAL FILED UPDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA FOR HOME TRUST; 08/05/2018 – HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC HCG.TO – HOME TRUST’S COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 AND TOTAL CAPITAL RATIOS WERE 23.64% AND 24.12%, RESPECTIVELY, AT MARCH 31, 2018; 12/03/2018 HomeTrust Bank Hires Mark DeMarcus to Lead Commercial Banking Group; 08/05/2018 – HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC HCG.TO – HOME TRUST’S LEVERAGE RATIO WAS 9.02% AT MARCH 31, 2018, 8.70% AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 AND 7.29% AT MARCH 31, 2017; 16/05/2018 – HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC – ANY DRAWS ON CREDIT FACILITY WILL BE SECURED AGAINST A PORTFOLIO OF MORTGAGES ORIGINATED BY HOME TRUST COMPANY; 14/05/2018 – Private Capital Buys New 1.8% Position in HomeTrust Banc; 18/04/2018 – HOME TRUST REFILED FEB. RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE BALANCE C$13.26B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. shares while 25 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 10.10 million shares or 0.18% more from 10.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. The company has market cap of $452.30 million. The Company’s deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. It has a 17.23 P/E ratio. The company's loan portfolio comprises retail consumer loans, such as one-to-four-family real estate lending, home equity lines of credit, construction and land/lots, indirect auto finance, and consumer lending; and commercial loans that include commercial real estate lending, construction and development lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

Among 2 analysts covering Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Hercules Capital had 11 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by JMP Securities. The firm has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital given on Friday, February 22. FBR Capital downgraded Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) on Wednesday, March 13 to “Neutral” rating. Compass Point maintained Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) rating on Monday, February 25. Compass Point has “Buy” rating and $14.5 target. The stock of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) earned “Hold” rating by FBR Capital on Thursday, March 21.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold HTGC shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 28.54 million shares or 7.95% less from 31.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd decreased Alphabet Inc stake by 2,000 shares to 25,000 valued at $29.42M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 2,000 shares and now owns 4,000 shares. Teladoc Health Inc was reduced too.