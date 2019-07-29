Hometrust Bancshares (HTBI) Market Value Declined While Matarin Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $375,700; Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Share Value Declined While Carmignac Gestion Cut Stake by $2.54 Million

Carmignac Gestion decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 19.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion sold 43,104 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 180,288 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.79M, down from 223,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $56.84. About 3.45M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 07/03/2018 – POLISH MPC MAY SWIFTLY MOVE TO DISCUSS RATE CUT: GLAPINSKI; 12/03/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY REFINERY COMPLETES MULTI-UNIT OVERHAUL; 14/03/2018 – BANK OF MAURITIUS MPC VOTED 6-1 TO LEAVE RATES UNCHANGED; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to buy Andeavor in $36bn energy deal; 22/03/2018 – Nigerian senate clears way for central bank’s MPC to meet; 19/04/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND GOVERNOR CARNEY SAYS l AM SURE THERE WILL BE SOME DIFFERENCES OF VIEW AT MAY MPC MEETING; 18/04/2018 – MPC Container Ships at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By DNB Bank; 30/04/2018 – MPC SEES INCREMENTAL DEBT, IN INVESTMENT GRADE TERRITORY; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S CARNEY SAYS MPC HAS HAD “RIGOROUS” DISCUSSION OF PUBLISHING INTEREST RATE PATH, MAJORITY OF MPC NOT IN FAVOUR; 17/04/2018 – Praxair Begins Supplying Hydrogen to Marathon Petroleum’s Louisiana Refinery

Matarin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hometrust Bancshares Inc (HTBI) by 53.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc sold 15,028 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.64% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,052 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $329,000, down from 28,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hometrust Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $472.53M market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $25.91. About 43,474 shares traded or 15.12% up from the average. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) has declined 4.68% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.11% the S&P500. Some Historical HTBI News: 12/03/2018 HomeTrust Bank Hires Mark DeMarcus to Lead Commercial Banking Group; 08/05/2018 – HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC HCG.TO – HOME TRUST’S LEVERAGE RATIO WAS 9.02% AT MARCH 31, 2018, 8.70% AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 AND 7.29% AT MARCH 31, 2017; 08/05/2018 – HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC HCG.TO – HOME TRUST’S COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 AND TOTAL CAPITAL RATIOS WERE 23.64% AND 24.12%, RESPECTIVELY, AT MARCH 31, 2018; 18/04/2018 – HOME TRUST REFILED FEB. RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE BALANCE C$13.26B; 14/05/2018 – Private Capital Buys New 1.8% Position in HomeTrust Banc; 18/04/2018 – HOME CAPITAL FILED UPDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA FOR HOME TRUST; 16/05/2018 – HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC – ANY DRAWS ON CREDIT FACILITY WILL BE SECURED AGAINST A PORTFOLIO OF MORTGAGES ORIGINATED BY HOME TRUST COMPANY

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $1.33 EPS, down 41.41% or $0.94 from last year’s $2.27 per share. MPC’s profit will be $881.28 million for 10.68 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.09 actual EPS reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,577.78% EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rowland Invest Counsel Adv holds 2,584 shares. Tealwood Asset Mngmt, Minnesota-based fund reported 16,602 shares. Wms Prtn Ltd Company owns 0.06% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 3,866 shares. Korea-based Korea has invested 0.03% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Bluecrest Cap Mngmt stated it has 15,400 shares. Veritable Lp reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). M Secs holds 11,368 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Moreover, Psagot Invest House Limited has 0.04% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 16,885 shares. Moors And Cabot owns 28,796 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. North Star Invest Management Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 1,150 shares. Verity Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.23% or 3,375 shares. Howe And Rusling invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Moreover, First Republic Investment Mgmt Inc has 0.08% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Cim Invest Mangement reported 4,157 shares stake. Whittier Trust has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transportador Gas Sur (NYSE:TGS) by 40,728 shares to 403,099 shares, valued at $5.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 451,423 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.23M shares, and has risen its stake in Cloudera Inc.

Matarin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $198.00 million and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 27,505 shares to 396,095 shares, valued at $11.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Franklin Financial Network by 30,106 shares in the quarter, for a total of 143,658 shares, and has risen its stake in Regenxbio Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold HTBI shares while 25 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 10.10 million shares or 0.18% more from 10.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo &, Massachusetts-based fund reported 26,900 shares. California Employees Retirement owns 25,698 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 141 were accumulated by Qs Investors Limited Company. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 53,843 shares. Meeder Asset Management has invested 0% in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI). D E Shaw Com invested in 0% or 37,054 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 1,383 shares. Jpmorgan Chase reported 0% in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI). Blackrock invested in 0% or 1.04M shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) for 4,609 shares. Legal And General Gru Public Ltd holds 0% in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) or 3,672 shares. Matarin Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 13,052 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI). Moreover, Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI). The Massachusetts-based Moors And Cabot has invested 0.03% in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI).