Hometrust Bancshares (HTBI) Holder Paradice Investment Management Trimmed Holding as Share Price Rose; International Business Machs (IBM) Shareholder Modera Wealth Management Has Boosted Its Holding by $931,869

Modera Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 69.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc bought 6,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 16,082 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, up from 9,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $145.05. About 4.81M shares traded or 28.06% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 27/03/2018 – Tech companies, like Amazon, Apple and IBM, all cover the surgery; 18/04/2018 – Holt Joins Maersk And IBM Global Shipping Platform To Boost Productivity At Packer Avenue Marine Terminal; 17/04/2018 – IBM Sales Buoyed by Weaker U.S. Dollar, Shift to New Businesses; 21/03/2018 – IBM launches a cheaper platform for start-ups to build blockchain projects; 04/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Warren Buffett says Berkshire Hathaway has sold completely out of IBM; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO -SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William; 20/03/2018 – NEUVECTOR & IBM CLOUD REPORT RUN-TIME SECURITY FOR KUBERNETES; 09/03/2018 – IBM: No Targets? That’s Somewhat By Design, Says CFO — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS LONGER-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL POSITIONED FOR HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH

Paradice Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Hometrust Bancshares Inc (HTBI) by 13.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc sold 133,338 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 829,856 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.91 million, down from 963,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Hometrust Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $459.51 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $26.24. About 18,909 shares traded. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) has declined 8.32% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HTBI News: 12/03/2018 HomeTrust Bank Hires Mark DeMarcus to Lead Commercial Banking Group; 18/04/2018 – HOME TRUST REFILED FEB. RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE BALANCE C$13.26B; 08/05/2018 – HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC HCG.TO – HOME TRUST’S COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 AND TOTAL CAPITAL RATIOS WERE 23.64% AND 24.12%, RESPECTIVELY, AT MARCH 31, 2018; 08/05/2018 – HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC HCG.TO – HOME TRUST’S LEVERAGE RATIO WAS 9.02% AT MARCH 31, 2018, 8.70% AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 AND 7.29% AT MARCH 31, 2017; 18/04/2018 – HOME CAPITAL FILED UPDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA FOR HOME TRUST; 14/05/2018 – Private Capital Buys New 1.8% Position in HomeTrust Banc; 16/05/2018 – HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC – ANY DRAWS ON CREDIT FACILITY WILL BE SECURED AGAINST A PORTFOLIO OF MORTGAGES ORIGINATED BY HOME TRUST COMPANY

Modera Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $534.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 29,433 shares to 198,193 shares, valued at $12.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brookstone Mgmt stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Golub Grp Ltd Com invested in 13,851 shares or 0.17% of the stock. The Pennsylvania-based Live Your Vision Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Haverford stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Horan Capital Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 1,085 shares. Meyer Handelman Com owns 350,339 shares for 2.51% of their portfolio. Mraz Amerine & Assoc, California-based fund reported 7,139 shares. Moreover, Macquarie Grp Inc Inc Ltd has 0.02% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 93,815 shares. Hilton Management Ltd Company holds 0.02% or 1,300 shares. Huntington National Bank has 0.31% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 132,671 shares. Utah Retirement holds 173,554 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. 1St Source Bancorporation reported 39,396 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. First Western Mngmt reported 1,826 shares. Reliant Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0.59% or 5,320 shares. Department Mb Fincl Bank N A has 0.06% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold HTBI shares while 25 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 10.10 million shares or 0.18% more from 10.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 0% invested in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) for 8,731 shares. Paradice Inv Mgmt Lc has 1.6% invested in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI). Moors & Cabot holds 0.03% or 20,000 shares in its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.02% of its portfolio in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI). Private Management Ltd has invested 1.86% in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI). Aperio Gp Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI). Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) for 36,717 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 1,383 shares. Qs Invsts Lc has 0% invested in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI). Altavista Wealth Management Inc reported 12,600 shares stake. The New York-based Renaissance Tech Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI). Victory Management holds 0% of its portfolio in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) for 68,271 shares. Prospector Ptnrs Ltd reported 119,790 shares stake. Northern owns 210,922 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Minnesota-based Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.01% in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI).

Paradice Investment Management Llc, which manages about $705.02 million and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF) by 52,612 shares to 2.76M shares, valued at $75.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capstead Mtg Corp (NYSE:CMO) by 55,457 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.64M shares, and has risen its stake in Enpro Inds Inc (NYSE:NPO).

