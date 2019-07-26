HomeStreet Inc. (HMST)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED)

HomeStreet Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) and Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) are two firms in the Savings & Loans that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HomeStreet Inc. 28 1.64 N/A 0.92 30.15 Oconee Federal Financial Corp. 25 8.26 N/A 0.86 28.06

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of HomeStreet Inc. and Oconee Federal Financial Corp. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than HomeStreet Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. HomeStreet Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Oconee Federal Financial Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HomeStreet Inc. 0.00% 8.3% 0.8% Oconee Federal Financial Corp. 0.00% 4.8% 0.8%

Volatility & Risk

HomeStreet Inc. has a 0.73 beta, while its volatility is 27.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Oconee Federal Financial Corp.’s beta is 0.11 which is 89.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for HomeStreet Inc. and Oconee Federal Financial Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HomeStreet Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Oconee Federal Financial Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

HomeStreet Inc. has a 23.07% upside potential and an average target price of $35.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

HomeStreet Inc. and Oconee Federal Financial Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 80.4% and 4.8%. HomeStreet Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.8%. Comparatively, 77.37% are Oconee Federal Financial Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HomeStreet Inc. -2.88% -0.97% 3.44% 4.85% 1.21% 30.38% Oconee Federal Financial Corp. -3.16% -7.24% -8.26% -2.1% -16.37% -2.73%

For the past year HomeStreet Inc. had bullish trend while Oconee Federal Financial Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors HomeStreet Inc. beats Oconee Federal Financial Corp.

HomeStreet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers deposit products; non-deposit investment products; and insurance products and cash management services. It also originates consumer loans, single family residential mortgages, loans secured by commercial real estate, construction loans for residential and commercial real estate projects, commercial business loans, and agricultural loans; and bridge loans and permanent loans primarily on single family residences, as well as on office, retail, industrial, and multifamily property types. This segment provides its products and services through bank branches and ATMs, as well as through online, mobile, and telephone banking. The Mortgage Banking segment originates and purchases single family residential mortgage loans for sale in the secondary market. This segment is also involved in the sale of loans on a servicing-released and servicing-retained basis to securitizers and correspondent lenders. The company also offers insurance products and services for consumers and businesses. As of December 31, 2016, it had a network of 55 retail deposit branches located in Washington state, Southern California, Portland, Oregon, and Hawaii; and 48 primary stand-alone home loan centers and 5 primary commercial lending centers. The company was formerly known as Continental Mortgage and Loan Company. HomeStreet, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. The companyÂ’s deposit products include demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential mortgage loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; nonresidential real estate loans; construction and land loans; commercial and industrial loans; agricultural loans; and consumer loans. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates through its executive office and seven branch offices located in Oconee County, South Carolina; Stephens County, Georgia; and Rabun County, Georgia. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Seneca, South Carolina. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. is a subsidiary of Oconee Federal, MHC.