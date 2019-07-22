HomeStreet Inc. (HMST)’s Financial Results Comparing With Malvern Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF)

HomeStreet Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) and Malvern Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) have been rivals in the Savings & Loans for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HomeStreet Inc. 28 1.71 N/A 0.92 30.15 Malvern Bancorp Inc. 21 6.07 N/A 1.25 16.16

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for HomeStreet Inc. and Malvern Bancorp Inc. Malvern Bancorp Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HomeStreet Inc. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. HomeStreet Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Malvern Bancorp Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows HomeStreet Inc. and Malvern Bancorp Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HomeStreet Inc. 0.00% 8.3% 0.8% Malvern Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 0.8%

Risk & Volatility

HomeStreet Inc. has a 0.73 beta, while its volatility is 27.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Malvern Bancorp Inc.’s 0.28 beta is the reason why it is 72.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for HomeStreet Inc. and Malvern Bancorp Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HomeStreet Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Malvern Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of HomeStreet Inc. is $35, with potential upside of 25.94%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 80.4% of HomeStreet Inc. shares and 63.7% of Malvern Bancorp Inc. shares. Insiders held 1.8% of HomeStreet Inc. shares. Competitively, Malvern Bancorp Inc. has 2.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HomeStreet Inc. -2.88% -0.97% 3.44% 4.85% 1.21% 30.38% Malvern Bancorp Inc. -5.61% -2.84% -3.49% 3.54% -17.55% 2.38%

For the past year HomeStreet Inc. has stronger performance than Malvern Bancorp Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors HomeStreet Inc. beats Malvern Bancorp Inc.

HomeStreet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers deposit products; non-deposit investment products; and insurance products and cash management services. It also originates consumer loans, single family residential mortgages, loans secured by commercial real estate, construction loans for residential and commercial real estate projects, commercial business loans, and agricultural loans; and bridge loans and permanent loans primarily on single family residences, as well as on office, retail, industrial, and multifamily property types. This segment provides its products and services through bank branches and ATMs, as well as through online, mobile, and telephone banking. The Mortgage Banking segment originates and purchases single family residential mortgage loans for sale in the secondary market. This segment is also involved in the sale of loans on a servicing-released and servicing-retained basis to securitizers and correspondent lenders. The company also offers insurance products and services for consumers and businesses. As of December 31, 2016, it had a network of 55 retail deposit branches located in Washington state, Southern California, Portland, Oregon, and Hawaii; and 48 primary stand-alone home loan centers and 5 primary commercial lending centers. The company was formerly known as Continental Mortgage and Loan Company. HomeStreet, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Malvern Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits; and debit and credit card, wire transfer, automated teller, Internet banking, ACH origination, safe deposit box, telephone banking, and mobile banking services. It also provides residential mortgage loans, such as one class and one-to four-family first lien residential mortgage loans; residential and commercial construction loans, and land loans; commercial loans, including commercial real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, industrial loans, and commercial business loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, second mortgage loans, and unsecured consumer lines of credit. In addition, the company offers liquidity management, investment, custody, wealth planning, trust and fiduciary, insurance, and 401k services to high net worth individuals and families. Further, it provides remote deposit capture banking for business customers; and mobile remote deposit capture banking for retail and business customers. The company operates eight financial center offices in Chester and Delaware Counties, Pennsylvania, as well as a private banking loan production office in Morristown, New Jersey. Malvern Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Paoli, Pennsylvania.