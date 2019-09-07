HomeStreet Inc. (HMST)’s Financial Results Comparing With Home Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Both HomeStreet Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) and Home Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) are each other’s competitor in the Savings & Loans industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HomeStreet Inc. 28 1.40 N/A 1.33 21.75 Home Bancorp Inc. 36 3.40 N/A 3.24 11.54

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of HomeStreet Inc. and Home Bancorp Inc. Home Bancorp Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than HomeStreet Inc. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. HomeStreet Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Home Bancorp Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HomeStreet Inc. 0.00% 5.5% 0.6% Home Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 10.5% 1.5%

Volatility and Risk

HomeStreet Inc. has a 0.64 beta, while its volatility is 36.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Home Bancorp Inc. on the other hand, has 0.36 beta which makes it 64.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 81.7% of HomeStreet Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 37.4% of Home Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% are HomeStreet Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Home Bancorp Inc. has 7.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HomeStreet Inc. 1.65% -2.42% 2% 18.3% -0.45% 36.69% Home Bancorp Inc. 1% -0.4% 2.61% 4.59% -18.25% 5.54%

For the past year HomeStreet Inc. was more bullish than Home Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Home Bancorp Inc. beats HomeStreet Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

HomeStreet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers deposit products; non-deposit investment products; and insurance products and cash management services. It also originates consumer loans, single family residential mortgages, loans secured by commercial real estate, construction loans for residential and commercial real estate projects, commercial business loans, and agricultural loans; and bridge loans and permanent loans primarily on single family residences, as well as on office, retail, industrial, and multifamily property types. This segment provides its products and services through bank branches and ATMs, as well as through online, mobile, and telephone banking. The Mortgage Banking segment originates and purchases single family residential mortgage loans for sale in the secondary market. This segment is also involved in the sale of loans on a servicing-released and servicing-retained basis to securitizers and correspondent lenders. The company also offers insurance products and services for consumers and businesses. As of December 31, 2016, it had a network of 55 retail deposit branches located in Washington state, Southern California, Portland, Oregon, and Hawaii; and 48 primary stand-alone home loan centers and 5 primary commercial lending centers. The company was formerly known as Continental Mortgage and Loan Company. HomeStreet, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.