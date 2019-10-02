HomeStreet, Inc. (HMST) EPS Estimated At $0.30; Akoustis Technologies (AKTS) Sellers Increased By 11.72% Their Shorts

Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) had an increase of 11.72% in short interest. AKTS’s SI was 5.98M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 11.72% from 5.36 million shares previously. With 503,800 avg volume, 12 days are for Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS)’s short sellers to cover AKTS’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7.51. About 142,254 shares traded. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) has declined 27.52% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AKTS News: 12/03/2018 – Akoustis Announces Industry’s First Commercial 5.2 GHz BAW RF Filter; 06/03/2018 Akoustis Announces Major Milestone by Freezing Its First Generation Single Crystal BAW Manufacturing Process; 10/05/2018 – AKOUSTIS TECHNOLOGIES INC – PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF $15 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 6.5% CONVERTIBLE SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2023; 23/04/2018 – DJ Akoustis Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AKTS); 09/04/2018 – Akoustis Expands Commercial Product Portfolio with New 3.8 GHz BAW RF Filter; 10/05/2018 – Akoustis Announces Pricing of $15 Million Offering of Convertible Senior Secured Notes; 11/05/2018 – Akoustis Announces New Tier-One Mobile Infrastructure OEM Customer and Purchase Orders for RF Filters

Analysts expect HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) to report $0.30 EPS on October, 28.They anticipate $0.15 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $0.45 EPS. HMST’s profit would be $7.32M giving it 22.29 P/E if the $0.30 EPS is correct. After having $0.13 EPS previously, HomeStreet, Inc.’s analysts see 130.77% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $26.75. About 17,308 shares traded. HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) has declined 0.45% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HMST News: 21/05/2018 – HomeStreet Responds to Roaring Blue Lion’s Disclosure of the Fund’s Non-Compliance with Regulatory Requirements; 21/05/2018 – Blue Lion Capital: HomeStreet Threatens to Reject All Shareholder Votes on Blue Lion’s Blue Proxy Card; 11/05/2018 – HOMESTREET: GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDS HOLDERS VOTE FOR NOMINEES; 06/03/2018 – HomeStreet Bank Focuses on Customer Experience with Collection of Digital Upgrades; 23/05/2018 – HOMESTREET INC – COMPANY WILL NOT BE ABLE TO COUNT ANY VOTES ON ROARING BLUE LION’S BLUE PROXY CARD, INCLUDING FOR QUORUM PURPOSES; 23/04/2018 – HOMESTREET INC QTRLY CORE NET INCOME OF $0.21 PER DILUTED SHARE; 16/05/2018 – HomeStreet Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – BLUE LION CAPITAL EXPRESSES DISAPPOINTMENT WITH HMST 1Q RESULTS; 17/05/2018 – BLUE LION CAPITAL – PROXY VOTE ADVISORY FIRM EGAN-JONES RECOMMENDED HOMESTREET SHAREHOLDERS VOTE AGAINST DIRECTORS SCOTT BOGGS, DOUGLAS SMITH; 16/05/2018 – HomeStreet Announces Conclusion of Director Search Process and Planned Addition of Sandra Cavanaugh to Board of Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.42, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 11 investors sold HomeStreet, Inc. shares while 32 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 18.89 million shares or 3.66% less from 19.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Assetmark Incorporated owns 2,929 shares. Bancshares Of Mellon Corp owns 0% invested in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) for 314,541 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% or 38,164 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% stake. Royal Bank Of Canada has 500 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York has 8,930 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0% in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST). 1.03M are held by Nwq Mgmt Company Lc. Parkside Finance Savings Bank Trust reported 15 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) for 6,918 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 156,640 shares. Comerica Natl Bank reported 25,245 shares. Arrowstreet Lp invested 0% in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST). State Street Corporation reported 790,775 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bankshares Of America De stated it has 0% in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST).

More notable recent HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors React To HomeStreet, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HMST) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “HomeStreet, Inc. Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Call for Tuesday, October 22, 2019 – Business Wire” published on September 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could The HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About HomeStreet Inc (HMST) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “HomeStreet Bank seeks to pare mortgage business – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 15, 2019.

HomeStreet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company has market cap of $652.63 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking. It has a 37.26 P/E ratio. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers deposit products; non-deposit investment products; and insurance products and cash management services.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $290,070 activity. 5,000 shares were bought by Cavanaugh Sandra A, worth $143,350. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $28,480 was made by EVANS GODFREY B on Thursday, July 25. Ruh Mark R bought $56,740 worth of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) on Friday, May 10. VAN AMEN DARRELL had bought 2,000 shares worth $61,500.