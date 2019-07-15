HomeStreet Inc. (HMST) and Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Contrasting side by side

HomeStreet Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) and Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) compete with each other in the Savings & Loans sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HomeStreet Inc. 27 1.80 N/A 0.92 30.15 Live Oak Bancshares Inc. 16 3.64 N/A 1.01 16.43

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of HomeStreet Inc. and Live Oak Bancshares Inc. Live Oak Bancshares Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HomeStreet Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. HomeStreet Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Live Oak Bancshares Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us HomeStreet Inc. and Live Oak Bancshares Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HomeStreet Inc. 0.00% 8.3% 0.8% Live Oak Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 8.6% 1.1%

Risk and Volatility

HomeStreet Inc. is 27.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.73. In other hand, Live Oak Bancshares Inc. has beta of 0.94 which is 6.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

HomeStreet Inc. and Live Oak Bancshares Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HomeStreet Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Live Oak Bancshares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 19.45% for HomeStreet Inc. with consensus price target of $35.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 80.4% of HomeStreet Inc. shares and 51.1% of Live Oak Bancshares Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.8% of HomeStreet Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.5% of Live Oak Bancshares Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HomeStreet Inc. -2.88% -0.97% 3.44% 4.85% 1.21% 30.38% Live Oak Bancshares Inc. -1.31% 3.05% 0.36% -12.61% -42.3% 11.82%

For the past year HomeStreet Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Live Oak Bancshares Inc.

HomeStreet Inc. beats Live Oak Bancshares Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

HomeStreet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers deposit products; non-deposit investment products; and insurance products and cash management services. It also originates consumer loans, single family residential mortgages, loans secured by commercial real estate, construction loans for residential and commercial real estate projects, commercial business loans, and agricultural loans; and bridge loans and permanent loans primarily on single family residences, as well as on office, retail, industrial, and multifamily property types. This segment provides its products and services through bank branches and ATMs, as well as through online, mobile, and telephone banking. The Mortgage Banking segment originates and purchases single family residential mortgage loans for sale in the secondary market. This segment is also involved in the sale of loans on a servicing-released and servicing-retained basis to securitizers and correspondent lenders. The company also offers insurance products and services for consumers and businesses. As of December 31, 2016, it had a network of 55 retail deposit branches located in Washington state, Southern California, Portland, Oregon, and Hawaii; and 48 primary stand-alone home loan centers and 5 primary commercial lending centers. The company was formerly known as Continental Mortgage and Loan Company. HomeStreet, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.