Homestreet (HMST) Shareholder Investment Counselors Of Maryland Has Lowered Its Position; Ingalls & Snyder Boosted Its Position in Dominion Energy (D) by $1.93 Million

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc decreased its stake in Homestreet Inc (HMST) by 1.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc sold 11,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.00% . The institutional investor held 784,144 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.66M, down from 795,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in Homestreet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $629.76M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $26.37. About 98,946 shares traded. HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) has declined 0.45% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HMST News: 21/05/2018 – Blue Lion Capital: HomeStreet Threatens to Reject All Shareholder Votes on Blue Lion’s Blue Proxy Card; 24/05/2018 – HOMESTREET INC – ALL THREE OF COMPANY’S NOMINEES, SCOTT M. BOGGS, DOUGLAS l. SMITH AND MARK R. PATTERSON REELECTED BASED ON PRELIMINARY VOTE COUNT; 06/03/2018 – HOMESTREET – AS INITIALLY STATED, PROPOSALS, NOMINATIONS SUBMITTED BY AFFILIATE OF BLUE LION “FAILED TO MEET REQUIREMENTS” LISTED IN CO’S BYLAWS; 02/04/2018 – HOMESTREET INC – COURT AFFIRMED HOMESTREET’S POSITION THAT BLUE LION “FAILED TO COMPLY WITH COMPANY’S ADVANCE NOTICE BYLAW”; 14/05/2018 – Blue Lion Holds 6.1% Stake in HomeStreet; 17/05/2018 – HomeStreet Director Mark Patterson Issues Letter to Shareholders; 11/05/2018 – Glass Lewis Recommends Shareholders Vote for HomeStreet Nominees; 11/04/2018 – ROARING BLUE LION CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – ON APRIL 11, SENT LETTER TO HOMESTREET STATING WOULD NOT SOLICIT FOR THEIR NOMINEES OR SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS; 24/04/2018 – BLUE LION – HOMESTREET CAN CREATE VALUE FOR SHAREHOLDERS ALSO BY RESTRUCTURING MORTGAGE ORIGINATION BUSINESS BY REDUCING LOAN ORIGINATIONS, AMONG OTHERS; 16/05/2018 – HomeStreet Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Ingalls & Snyder Llc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 34.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ingalls & Snyder Llc bought 25,403 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 100,053 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.67M, up from 74,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ingalls & Snyder Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $77.63. About 3.62 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $0.70-$0.80 PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 10%/Year Through 2019; 16/04/2018 – DOMINION RAISES NORTH ANNA 1 REACTOR TO 29% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 23/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS SURRY 1 NUCLEAR REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 87%: NRC; 19/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS MILLSTONE 3 REACTOR TO 96% FROM 100%: NRC; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.03 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Public Offering of Common Stk via Forward Sale; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Reaffirmed Intent to Increase Dividend by 10 %/Share Annually Through 2020; 24/04/2018 – Japan to Receive First LNG Cargo From Dominion’s Cove Point; 25/04/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Improvement Project – PIR 623

Ingalls & Snyder Llc, which manages about $3.07 billion and $2.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 6,517 shares to 291,062 shares, valued at $23.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 15,023 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 192,770 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. 6,550 shares were bought by BENNETT JAMES A, worth $499,994 on Wednesday, March 13.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $290,070 activity. Cavanaugh Sandra A bought 5,000 shares worth $143,350. The insider VAN AMEN DARRELL bought 2,000 shares worth $61,500. 2,000 HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) shares with value of $56,740 were bought by Ruh Mark R.

Analysts await HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.45 per share. HMST’s profit will be $7.16 million for 21.98 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by HomeStreet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 130.77% EPS growth.