Homestreet (HMST) Shareholder Investment Counselors Of Maryland Has Cut Its Holding as Stock Price Rose; Narwhal Capital Management Lifted Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) as Share Value Rose

Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 8.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management bought 4,222 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 53,280 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.92 million, up from 49,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.62M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 11/04/2018 – New York Post: 500 pounds of meth found hidden in Disney figurines; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MERGING CONSUMER PRODUCTS AND PARKS OPERATIONS UNDER ONE SEGMENT; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY IS SAID EYEING JPMORGAN AS ADVISER FOR SKY BIDS: FOX; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets; 12/04/2018 – PANEL SAYS DISNEY, FOX AND SKY HAS ACCEPTED THESE RULINGS; 08/05/2018 – Comcast is preparing to top Disney’s bid for Fox’s assets if AT&T’s deal for Time Warner is approved on June 12; 14/03/2018 – Disney Taps Parks Chief Chapek, Strategy Head Mayer for New Jobs; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS HAS BEEN SOME INTERACTION WITH COMCAST CMCSA.O; 15/03/2018 – Casio, Little Kids Rock And Disney/Own Star Roshon Fegan Deliver Musical Surprise To Hundreds Of Middle School Students

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc decreased its stake in Homestreet Inc (HMST) by 1.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc sold 11,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.00% . The institutional investor held 784,144 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.66M, down from 795,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in Homestreet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $632.87M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $26.37. About 98,946 shares traded. HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) has declined 0.45% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HMST News: 16/05/2018 – HomeStreet Announces Conclusion of Director Search Process and Planned Addition of Sandra Cavanaugh to Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – BLUE LION FILES PROXY URGING VOTES AGAINST HMST PROPOSALS; 06/03/2018 – HOMESTREET INC – “BLUE LION DECLINED TO DISCLOSE A VARIETY OF INFORMATION WITH RESPECT TO PARTICIPANTS IN ITS PROXY SOLICITATION”; 30/05/2018 – HomeStreet Appoints Sandra Cavanaugh to Board of Directors; 14/05/2018 – HOMESTREET COMMENTS ON ISS REPORT & URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE ON WH; 16/05/2018 – HomeStreet Announces Conclusion of Director Search Process and Planned Addition of Sandra Cavanaugh to Bd of Directors; 02/04/2018 – HOMESTREET INC – NO PROXIES IN FAVOR OF BLUE LION’S NOMINEES/ PROPOSALS WILL BE RECOGNIZED; 30/05/2018 – HomeStreet Appoints Sandra Cavanaugh to Bd of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Blue Lion Capital Expresses Disappointment with HomeStreet’s First Quarter Results; 09/05/2018 – HomeStreet Sends Letter to Hldrs

Narwhal Capital Management, which manages about $490.63 million and $459.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 12,000 shares to 106,805 shares, valued at $3.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1,828 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,578 shares, and cut its stake in Cousins Pptys Inc (NYSE:CUZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 22,045 were accumulated by L S Advsrs. Augustine Asset stated it has 2,788 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Hanson & Doremus Investment reported 0.33% stake. Service Automobile Association has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Chesley Taft & Assocs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 184,755 shares or 1.71% of the stock. Ing Groep Nv reported 55,539 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Lc accumulated 19,584 shares or 0% of the stock. Rhenman Asset Management Ab owns 3,483 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Diversified Company reported 3,908 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.76% or 3.34M shares in its portfolio. Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation reported 264,933 shares. Boston Research And Inc has invested 1.41% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Glenview Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 719,201 shares or 0.71% of the stock. Optimum Inv accumulated 0.43% or 11,668 shares. Paradigm Financial Advisors Limited Co has invested 0.09% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $2.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 169,585 shares to 575,080 shares, valued at $25.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Idacorp Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 4,120 shares in the quarter, for a total of 142,410 shares, and has risen its stake in Treehouse Foods Inc (NYSE:THS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.41, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 9 investors sold HMST shares while 44 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 19.61 million shares or 2.84% less from 20.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST). Comerica National Bank, Michigan-based fund reported 26,632 shares. Teton Advsrs Inc reported 0.08% in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST). Texas Permanent School Fund, Texas-based fund reported 18,329 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0% stake. Geode Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST). Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The has invested 0% in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST). Renaissance Techs Ltd Company stated it has 103,900 shares. Lyon Street Cap Ltd Liability Company stated it has 2.92% of its portfolio in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST). Retail Bank Of America Corporation De invested in 0% or 56,555 shares. Voya Inv Lc holds 10,558 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Manatuck Hill Partners Ltd has invested 0.71% in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST). Hotchkis & Wiley Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 209,832 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability Company has 71,078 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.02% or 91,499 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $290,070 activity. EVANS GODFREY B also bought $28,480 worth of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) shares. On Wednesday, June 12 the insider VAN AMEN DARRELL bought $61,500. $143,350 worth of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) was bought by Cavanaugh Sandra A.

Analysts await HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.30 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.45 per share. HMST’s profit will be $7.20M for 21.98 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by HomeStreet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 130.77% EPS growth.

