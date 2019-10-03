Homestreet (HMST) Market Valuation Rose While Schneider Capital Management Trimmed Its Position by $8.22 Million; Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Cut Its Waste Management (WM) Stake by $2.42 Million; Valuation Rose

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc. (WM) by 27.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc sold 21,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The hedge fund held 56,780 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.55 million, down from 77,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $115.17. About 160,960 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 10/04/2018 – Global Waste Management Market Expected to Reach $285.0 Billion by 2023 – Allied Market Research; 13/03/2018 – SAUDI NUCLEAR POLICY INCLUDES OPTIMAL UTILIZATION OF NATURAL RESOURCES FROM NUCLEAR MATERIALS, APPLYING BEST PRACTICES FOR RADIOACTIVE WASTE MANAGEMENT – SPA; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC; 27/04/2018 – China ‘Tired’ of Importing U.S. Trash: Waste Management CEO (Video); 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: WIPP’s Future is `Bright,” Officials Say at Waste Management Conference; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites Waste Management’s Cash Generation, Free Cash Flow Expected in $1B Range This Year; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q OPER REV. $3.51B, EST. $3.57B; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net $396M; 18/04/2018 – Waste Management Inc expected to post earnings of 83 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SR RATING TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S

Schneider Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Homestreet Inc. (HMST) by 50.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp sold 283,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.00% . The institutional investor held 281,310 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.34 million, down from 564,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Homestreet Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $658.97 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $27.01. About 3,367 shares traded. HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) has declined 0.45% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HMST News: 21/05/2018 – HomeStreet: Blue Lion’s Suggestions Would Have ‘Significant Negative Reputational and Competitive Effects’; 21/05/2018 – HOMESTREET HLDR BLUE LION RECOMMENDS VOTE ‘AGAINST’ BOGGS-SMITH; 24/05/2018 – HomeStreet Announces Preliminary Results from Annual Meeting; 05/03/2018 – HOMESTREET HOLDER BLUE LION SAYS NO AMBIGUITY IN NOTICE; 02/04/2018 – BLUE LION CAPITAL ISSUES STATEMENT ON HOMESTREET; 24/05/2018 – HOMESTREET INC – ALL OF CO’S PROPOSALS INCLUDING “SAY ON PAY” APPROVED BASED ON PRELIMINARY VOTING; 26/04/2018 – HOMESTREET HOLDER BLUE LION SOLICITS VOTES AGAINST 2 DIRECTORS; 24/05/2018 – HOMESTREET INC – WHETHER OR NOT VOTES ON BLUE PROXY CARDS ARE COUNTED, ALL OF BOARD’S NOMINEES WERE REELECTED BY A MAJORITY OF VOTES CAST; 09/04/2018 – HOMESTREET INC – ON APRIL 6, BLUE LION OPPORTUNITY MASTER FUND FILED FOR THE DISMISSAL OF ACTION FILED WITH THE COURT AGAINST CO; 21/05/2018 – HomeStreet Resorts To Disgraceful Tactics To Further Disenfranchise Shareholders

Since May 8, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $290,070 activity. Ruh Mark R bought $56,740 worth of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) on Friday, May 10. $28,480 worth of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) was bought by EVANS GODFREY B on Thursday, July 25. 2,000 shares were bought by VAN AMEN DARRELL, worth $61,500 on Wednesday, June 12.

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $420.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 602,250 shares to 4.56 million shares, valued at $29.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kulicke & Soffa Inds Inc (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 131,130 shares in the quarter, for a total of 321,770 shares, and has risen its stake in Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN).

Analysts await HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.45 per share. HMST’s profit will be $7.32 million for 22.51 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by HomeStreet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 130.77% EPS growth.

More notable recent HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Blue Lion Expresses Disappointment With HomeStreet’s Misrepresentations Of Its Prior Interactions With Dwight Capital – PRNewswire” on May 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “HomeStreet Bank seeks to pare mortgage business – Seeking Alpha” published on February 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Triumph Group Inc (TGI)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “HomeStreet Bank to Acquire Business Lending Team and San Marcos Retail Branch of Silvergate Bank – Business Wire” published on November 16, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “HomeStreet Bank Announces Signing of a Letter of Intent with Homebridge Financial Services with Respect to the Sale of HomeStreet’s Home Loan Center-Based Mortgage Origination Business – Business Wire” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.42, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 11 investors sold HMST shares while 32 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 18.89 million shares or 3.66% less from 19.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal & General Group Public Limited Co reported 63,123 shares. Seizert Capital Ptnrs Ltd stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST). Texas Permanent School Fund owns 18,302 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Victory Capital reported 0% of its portfolio in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST). Sector Pension Investment Board owns 59,612 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) for 156,640 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Company stated it has 11,400 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 1,704 were accumulated by Meeder Asset Management Incorporated. Jpmorgan Chase & Com holds 188,957 shares. Moreover, Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corp has 0% invested in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) for 314,541 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corp reported 43,730 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 52 shares stake. State Street, Massachusetts-based fund reported 790,775 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins reported 8,930 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers reported 79,478 shares.

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc, which manages about $340.50 million and $265.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 3,508 shares to 43,691 shares, valued at $5.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5,402 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,367 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold WM shares while 315 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 296 raised stakes. 297.16 million shares or 0.88% less from 299.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Td Cap Mngmt Limited Co has 0% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 80 shares. Burt Wealth Advisors holds 100 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Midwest Bankshares Division has 0.27% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 16,645 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al holds 0.58% or 667,981 shares in its portfolio. River And Mercantile Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership owns 2,620 shares. Linscomb Williams Inc has invested 0.04% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Hartford Mgmt holds 135,544 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Joel Isaacson And Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 2,451 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.06% or 15,296 shares. Van Eck stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). 13,607 were accumulated by Verition Fund Lc. Vanguard Gp Incorporated stated it has 35.96M shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Field And Main Bank & Trust stated it has 1.06% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Trust Of Toledo Na Oh owns 22,064 shares. Freestone Capital Holdings Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.01% or 1,855 shares.