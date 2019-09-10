Home (HD) Shareholder Amg National Trust Bank Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.23 Million as Market Value Rose; As Ambac Finl Group (AMBC) Stock Declined, Raging Capital Management Lowered Position by $2.75 Million

Raging Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ambac Finl Group Inc (AMBC) by 10.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc sold 153,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.62% . The hedge fund held 1.36M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.67M, down from 1.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ambac Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $844.49 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $19.31. About 50,402 shares traded. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) has declined 8.44% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.44% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBC News: 30/05/2018 – Ambac: Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance Didn’t Approve Surplus Note Interest Payment Due on June 7, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Tci Fund Management Exits Position in Ambac Financial; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q Rev $174.1M; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 05/03/2018 – AMBAC TO PARTICIPATE IN BTIG’S FINL GUARANTORS CONFERENCE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ambac Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMBC); 15/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – AMBAC ANNOUNCES THE WISCONSIN OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER OF INSURANCE DID NOT APPROVE THE SURPLUS NOTE INTEREST PAYMENT DUE ON JUNE 7, 2018; 08/05/2018 – AMBAC FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ BOOK VALUE/SHR $31.56; 08/05/2018 – AMBAC FINANCIAL 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $110.2M

Amg National Trust Bank decreased its stake in Home (HD) by 39.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank sold 6,433 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 9,767 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87M, down from 16,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in Home for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $250.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $231.87. About 1.45 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 16/04/2018 – Home Depot May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 20th Straight Gain; 08/03/2018 – California’s Xavier Becerra: Home Depot Also Alleged to Have Discarded Customer Records Without Making Data Unreadable; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot has been benefiting from a strong housing market and favorable economic tailwinds; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 24/04/2018 – Two police officers were shot and critically wounded on Tuesday at a Home Depot store in Dallas, Texas; 27/03/2018 – Reich Brothers Announces Purchase of State-of-the-Art Panasonic Manufacturing Facility in Salem, OR; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q-End Cash, Cash Equivalents $3.6B; 25/04/2018 – KWTX News 10: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 25/04/2018 – KBTX News: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon

More notable recent Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Ambac Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:AMBC – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Ambac to Participate in BTIG’s Financials Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on March 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Ambac Announces Execution of COFINA Plan Support Agreement – GlobeNewswire” on August 30, 2018. More interesting news about Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Ambac Announces First Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:AMBC – GlobeNewswire” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (FLWS) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Raging Capital Management Llc, which manages about $631.31 million and $689.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axt Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) by 263,838 shares to 714,108 shares, valued at $3.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 523,445 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.32M shares, and has risen its stake in Cvr Partners Lp (NYSE:UAN).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 EPS, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.72B for 23.00 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Ltd Com holds 0.23% or 6,765 shares in its portfolio. Segment Wealth Mngmt Ltd has invested 1.23% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Beach Counsel Pa invested in 2,325 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Whalerock Point Partners Limited reported 10,268 shares. Chilton Investment Lc owns 878,517 shares or 5.91% of their US portfolio. The Illinois-based Lodestar Invest Counsel Lc Il has invested 0.19% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Victory Capital Management has invested 0.07% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.72% stake. Birmingham Capital Al reported 0.18% stake. Invest House Ltd Com invested 1.69% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Personal Cap Advsrs Corporation has 147,656 shares. 607,723 are held by Sterling Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Fdx Advsr invested in 0.21% or 27,440 shares. Clarivest Asset Ltd reported 408,973 shares or 1.58% of all its holdings. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Co holds 0.43% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 20,760 shares.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BAML still cautious on Home Depot – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Home Depot: I Remain Optimistic – Seeking Alpha” published on August 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Home Depot Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Do Analysts Think About The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Amg National Trust Bank, which manages about $1.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Banco Santander S A (NYSE:SAN) by 97,842 shares to 591,605 shares, valued at $2.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (IWS) by 5,685 shares in the quarter, for a total of 186,972 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (IWP).